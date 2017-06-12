If you have this personality type, chances are you're making more money than your co-workers

Notably, Owen tells CNBC that the graph depicts fourteen personality types instead of sixteen because the study received an insufficient number of responses SP types (such as ISFPs).

Myers-Briggs expert and author of "Live Your Life from the Front Seat" Jessica Butts highlights the top highest earning personality types end with "TJ" for a specific reasons.

"Thinkers and judgers make decisions with their heads instead of their hearts and are very headstrong, driven people who don't let their emotions get in the way of their business acumen," Butts says. "They are organized, they are decisive decision makers and they are go-getters. That's how they like their world organized."

Some popular careers for ESTJs include real estate agent, pharmacist, mechanical engineer and attorney, according to Truity.

She also notes the two highest earning personality types are extroverts, a trait we should expect in today's workplace.

"We live in an extroverted world," Butts says. "Our companies, our corporations and school are set up to reward extroversion, so I think that's a big factor in terms of people's success."

Even so, Butts says people with other personality types should not feel discouraged.

"This certainly doesn't mean extroverts are any better, smarter or talented than introverts," she adds.

Some successful introverts include Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former first lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"It does not take a certain personality type to be a leader," Butt says. "If you're in the right career for your personality type, you can make as much money as any person, because you will naturally become the best at your position."

