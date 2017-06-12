Your mobile MD may soon be Israeli

Here's another company that claims a "first ever". In this case it's to "turn a smartphone into a clinical-scanner, allowing patients to conduct routine urinalysis."
Healthy.io provides an app, Dip.io, and a color card. Using their mobile phone camera, patients take a picture of a dipstick result against the background of the card, the app analyses the result and if necessary alerts caregivers to take action.
Other than some of the other companies, it relies solely on the mobile phone's own camera as its hardware component, apart from the color card.
It can be used among others to monitor pregnant women for high blood pressure and for alerting multiple sclerosis sufferers at risk of urinary tract and bladder infection. The app is currently awaiting FDA approval.
The company is also planning a kidney disease test and it has touted a similar camera-based test for skin disease.