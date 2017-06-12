Your mobile MD may soon be Israeli

Well, migraine prediction is just one of the brain activity tools that BrainMARC is working on but it's an app that the company is running clinical trials on at Haifa's Rambam medical center.

It says that it has been able to predict, "migraine attacks 1-2 days before they occurred, with approximately 90% sensitivity and specificity."

The idea is that sufferers purchase a $150 headset that carries out EEG's and then hook it up once a day to their mobile phones for a one-minute measurement that is analyzed for a $5/month subscription. They can then take measures to alleviate an oncoming attack.

The company predicts a potential $4.5 billion market in the U.S. and the EU. It's also working on a "learning enhancement product for children with ADHD, depression management, rehabilitation training and more."