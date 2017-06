The first punctuation mistake on our list occurs when there's no punctuation at all because the sentence keeps going when the writer should add a period but instead continues on and there's no end to the line and the reader is worn out but there's no period in sight so when does it all end?

Whew. See what I mean?

Rewritten:

The first punctuation mistake on our list occurs when there's no punctuation at all. The sentence keeps going when the writer should add a period. Otherwise, the reader is worn out, but there's no period in sight. When does it all end?

Read your sentence aloud. Does it feel like you go on too long? If so, add a period or two to break up different thoughts/ideas.

More from Danny Rubin:

For a one page resume, what info should you remove?

How to ask to be a guest on a podcast

6 biggest work email mistakes