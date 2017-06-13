An 'appalling and detestable lie': Sessions forcefully denies colluding with Russians

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the suggestion that he may have colluded with Russia in its interference in the 2016 election a lie.

In a passionate opening statement, the attorney general said, "the suggestion that I participated in any collusion, that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honor for 35 years, or to undermine the integrity of our democratic process is an appalling and detestable lie."

Sessions did not identify any individuals who may have accused him of colluding with the Kremlin.

He also denied having any talks with Russians about its interference in the election.

"Let me state this clearly, colleagues. I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States. Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign," Sessions said before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

