    Asia opens higher as markets await China industrial data

    • Markets await retail sales, industrial output, FAI numbers out of China due today
    • Oil prices fall after surprise build in U.S. stocks

    Equities in Asia traded higher in early Wednesday trade as oil prices fell after a surprise build in U.S. stocks and as markets awaited the release of economic data from China.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.38 percent and South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was up 0.37 percent, as tech stocks in the two markets mostly recovered after the sell-off on Monday led by Wall Street.

    The S&P/ASX 200 was effectively flat, trading higher by 0.01 percent in early morning trade.

    Markets are likely to focus on data from China due later in the trading session, with May retail sales, fixed asset investment and industrial output numbers expected around 10 a.m. HK/SIN.

    In energy news, oil prices were lower on reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) that crude stocks had risen instead of drawing down as expected. Brent crude futures tumbled 0.99 percent to trade at $48.24 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.14 percent to trade at $45.93.

    The API estimates are followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. The two sets of figures often diverge.

    The dollar was softer against a basket of rival currencies, with the dollar index trading at 97.021 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels around the 97.1 level seen in the previous session. Dollar/yen was mostly flat at 110.02, after the pair slipped below the 110 handle earlier in the week.

    The Canadian dollar continued to trade around two-month highs, with the greenback last fetching 1.3238 Canadian dollars.

    Cable was steady at $1.2748 after slipping to levels around the $1.26 handle earlier this week on political uncertainty in the U.K.

    "Regardless of the current upside gains, the British pound remains vulnerable to heavy losses with the outlook tilted to the downside as political instability in the U.K. weighs heavily on the currency," FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said in a Tuesday evening note.

    The hung parliament result following the U.K. election might have prompted optimism for a softer Brexit, but the sterling remained "overshadowed" by instability in Westminster, Otunuga added.

    In New Zealand, the current account deficit widened to NZ$8.13 billion in the first quarter on year, compared to a gap of NZ$7.28 billion seen. The kiwi dipped 0.15 percent to 0.7210 to the dollar after the data. The New Zealand dollar last traded at $0.7204.

    Over in the U.S., stocks closed higher, with big name tech stocks bouncing back after a two-day slide.

