Brewing giant the Carlsberg Group has announced a raft of ambitious plans relating to sustainability, dubbed "Together Towards ZERO."



In an announcement on Tuesday, the business said it would target zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030 and the 100 percent use of renewable electricity at its breweries by the year 2022.

Carlsberg added that it was looking to halve brewery water usage by 2030 against a 2015 baseline, and would also work with partners to improve water management in "high risk" areas around some breweries.



In a statement, the chief executive of the Carlsberg Group said that global challenges such as climate change and water scarcity required "strong collective action."

"I'm certain that in achieving our targets we'll create efficiency improvements, risk reduction and a more resilient business that exists in harmony with local communities and the environment," Cees 't Hart went on to add.

Carlsberg said it had worked with an independent non-profit, the Carbon Trust, to set out science based targets for emissions reductions at levels which would help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This mirrors one of the targets set out in the landmark Paris Agreement. Under the agreement, reached at the end of 2015, world leaders have committed to making sure global warming stays "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and to "pursue efforts" to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. On June 1, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement and start talks to re-enter or renegotiate a new accord.

The Carbon Trust's chief executive, Tom Delay, welcomed Carlsberg's plans. "Carlsberg's ambitions go above and beyond the levels of carbon reduction that science tells us are necessary to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius," he said.



"Carlsberg has taken a genuine leadership position on some of the most critical environmental issues the world currently faces by developing an ambitious long-term business strategy that focuses on delivering a sustainable future," Delay added.



Carlsberg becomes the latest big business to set out ambitious targets for sustainability. Earlier this year another brewing powerhouse, Anheuser-Busch InBev, committed to securing all of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.