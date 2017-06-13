British leader May and Northern Ireland's party 'largely agree' support deal - BBC

British Prime Minister Theresa May has "largely agreed" a support deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which will enable her to prop up her Conservative government, according to BBC reports.

May held talks with DUP members of parliament Tuesday afternoon to discuss a "confidence and supply deal" which will provide her with the backing needed to form a parliamentary majority.

The talks follow an inconclusive election outcome on Friday in which May's party secured an underwhelming 318 seats, eight short of a parliamentary majority. A deal with the DUP's 10-seat party will provide the backing required for a 326 majority.

Unidentified sources told the BBC Tuesday that there are "no outstanding issues" to be discussed following the two-hour talks and a deal will likely be struck by Thursday.

Meanwhile, a senior Conservative source later told Reuters that the talks were "ongoing" but refused to confirm a timescale.