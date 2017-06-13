Op-Ed: China’s copycat tech image is fading and that should worry US tech giants

Over the years, China has picked up an image of being a copycat in technology, creating knock-off products already produced in the U.S or elsewhere. That image is quickly disappearing.
I took my first trip to China last week for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which took place in Shanghai and aims to become as big as its annual sister event that takes place in Las Vegas every January.
On display at CES was everything from smart clothing to drones and the latest innovations from China's biggest technology companies such as Baidu, Huawei, and JD.Com. What stood out, not just from CES, but from hanging around in Shanghai for a few days, was how far advanced many of China's technology platforms and their consumers are.
"They are creating and innovating in many different ways," Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, told CNBC last week in an interview, speaking about Chinese tech companies.