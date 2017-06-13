Here's the actual regulation that Sessions says forced him to drop out of the Russia probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday explained before the Senate Intelligence Committee his rationale for removing himself from the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He said he announced his recusal due to a standing Department of Justice regulation, citing Title 28, Chapter I, Section 45.2 of the Code of Federal Regulation, titled "Disqualification arising from personal or political relationship."

"That regulation states, in effect, that department employees should not participate in investigations of a campaign if they have served as a campaign advisor," Sessions said.

Sessions called it "absurd" to suggest that his recusal from the F.B.I.'s investigation would render him unable to manage the Department of Justice.

The full text of Section 45.2 reads: