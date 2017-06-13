Here's what Jeff Sessions will say in his Senate hearing

Jeff Sessions is set to face the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday in an open hearing.

Senators are prepared to question the attorney general about any contact he's had with the Russian ambassador.

Here are three things Sessions will likely discuss, based on what sources familiar with his thinking have told Axios, the online news site reported Tuesday.

1. Sessions will say he does not recall meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016. 2. Sessions will say he didn't initially disclose his original meeting during the campaign with Kislyak because he was following instructions. 3. Sessions will dispute fired FBI Director James Comey's characterization of a conversation the two had in February.

Comey has reportedly told senators about classified intelligence that suggests an undisclosed meeting between Kislyak and Sessions.

Sessions is expected to say he responded to Comey's claims by telling him the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be aware of official protocol regarding communications with the White House, Axios said.

The Justice Department did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

