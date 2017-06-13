How NBA star Stephen Curry deals with making millions less than other top players

The Golden State Warriors got a real deal on one of the NBA's best players.

Stephen Curry took home another championship win on Monday night when the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the 2017 NBA Finals. The victory marks Curry's second championship with his team in the past three years. But though he's one of the sport's top athletes, he's not even close to being its highest-paid.

Curry earned a $12.1 million salary for the 2016-2017 season, rounding out a four-year contract for $44 million he signed in 2012. That makes him the 82nd highest-paid player in the NBA, Business Insider reports, well behind LeBron James' $30.9 million and teammate Kevin Durant's $26.5 million for the season.