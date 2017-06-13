Liar, liar: Here's what drivers fib about when applying for auto insurance

"People may not even see this as a type of fraud, but it is because you are misrepresenting the risk you are to the insurer," said Amy Danise, an insurance expert for NerdWallet.

Those lies are likely to catch up with you.

"Underwriting auto insurance is becoming a lot more data-driven," said Peter Kochenburger, deputy director of the University of Connecticut's Insurance Law Center. "It's much easier to catch these things than it was before."