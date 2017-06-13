President Trump was bathed in praise at his first cabinet meeting 20 Hours Ago | 01:18

President Donald Trump on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting at the White House. To say it caused a buzz on social media would be an understatement. During introductions, Cabinet members each took turns to heap praise on the president, much to the derision of critics online.

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told CNBC on Tuesday that the compliments were 'totally spontaneous.'