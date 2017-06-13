Here are three must-watch videos handpicked by CNBC:
President Trump was bathed in praise at his first Cabinet meeting
President Donald Trump on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting at the White House. To say it caused a buzz on social media would be an understatement. During introductions, Cabinet members each took turns to heap praise on the president, much to the derision of critics online.
Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told CNBC on Tuesday that the compliments were 'totally spontaneous.'
If you're looking to make billions, try mining an asteroid
The space economy could be a multitrillion-dollar industry by 2020, according to Goldman Sachs.
That's because a single, big asteroid could contain as much as $50 billion worth of platinum. Getting to those asteroids remains a challenge, but that hasn't stopped billions of private investment dollars pouring into the commercial space industry.
Boeing looks to leave its pilots on the ground
Boeing is looking to test self-flying jetliners next year. While that might sound like a huge deal, remember that the company's planes can already take off, fly and land using the onboard computers.
The main test for autonomous planes, however, would be to convince regulators that they are safer than human pilots.