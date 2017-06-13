NHTSA gives Tesla Model X 5-star crash ratings in every category

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has awarded the 2017 Tesla Model X five-star crash safety ratings in every category.

Tesla said in a press release that the Model X is the first SUV to achieve this and that car has the lowest probability of injuring occupants of any SUV tested. NHTSA representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The NHTSA tests evaluate the car's safety in various crash situations, such as front-end collisions and rollovers. In particular, the tests examine the impact of simulated crashes on dummies placed inside the car. An example of the ratings and criteria can be found here.