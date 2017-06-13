    ×

    Pop-up library of Trump's tweets created by 'The Daily Show' is opening this weekend

    A pop-up library dedicated to President Donald Trump's tweets is opening in Manhattan this weekend.

    Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" announced that the free library will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Friday to Sunday at 3 West 57th St., around the corner from Trump Tower. "Then, it will close forever. Sad!" according to the release.

    "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah first announced the pop-up library on his late-night show in March, nodding to the long-standing American tradition of documenting presidential communications that began with Franklin D. Roosevelt.

    Some exhibitions will include "Sad! A Retrospective," to document Trump's affinity for the adjective; "Trump vs. Trump," about his contradictory opinions on the social network; and "Master Works From The Collection," which has some of Trump's most notable tweets, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    From "covfefe" to the "failing New York Times" and "fake news," Trump's use of Twitter has been a source of scrutiny before he took office — and old tweets frequently prompt new analysis or "gotcha" retweeting by liberals. Unlike previous presidents, Trump is also the first to frequently use his personal handle to make controversial comments, including claims that former President Barack Obama "wiretapped" him.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Watch the full announcement of the library opening here.

