Revolut expands into business market

Customers do not face the extra expense of using a traditional exchange that would take a cut or typically offer less generous foreign exchange (FX) rates.

A MasterCard contactless corporate card is issued to business end users and no fee is charged for transactions when it is used abroad to make transfers between fellow Revolut business account holders.

Revolut makes its money by advertising to its consumer end users, of which it claims 650,000 since its establishment two years ago, but it will charge its new business users an account fee.

Three packages ranging from £25 up to £1,000 per month are available to business end users, who get additional features such as real-time spending notifications and data analysis alerts, plus dedicated customer support.

The first month is free to enable businesses to explore the app and see if they want to sign up over the longer-term. 12,000 businesses have pre-registered prior to today's launch, which essentially means they've expressed an interest in it since it was announced at the turn of the year.

This includes Emirates airlines' UK operation and Virgin Atlantic. Start-up companies such as AirSorted, which is an Airbnb host management service, and Market Invoice have also expressed an interest. The latter enables businesses to sell their unpaid invoices to provide working capital.