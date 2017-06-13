Samsung's new Galaxy S8 is better than the current iPhone, says Consumer Reports

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the best smartphones you can buy, well ahead of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, according to Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports praised the bright and colorful displays on Samsung's new flagship smartphones, and also noted both provide good battery life and "stunning" cameras.

The outlet also liked that Samsung's phones were able to survive drops into its pressurized dunk tank, which means consumers won't have to worry too much if a phone drops in the pool.

Consumer Reports didn't dig too much into what makes the phones stand out against Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, however. Like Samsung's new phones, both offer water resistance, good cameras and solid battery life. The iPhone 7 Plus advanced dual camera received a nod, but the report said Samsung's phones aren't missing out by not having that feature.

CNBC found Samsung's phones don't offer as good of a "Portrait Mode" as Apple's do, which allow you to take pictures that appear to be snapped by much more expensive cameras thanks to blurred backgrounds. That's what the secondary sensor is for on the iPhone 7 Plus, after all.

Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge was Consumer Reports previous top-rated smartphone, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The iPhone 7 Plus is the fifth-rated smartphone behind the Galaxy S8+., Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge and LG G6, Consumer Reports told CNBC.

Apple will need to impress with the iPhone 8 if it wants to climb the ladder.

