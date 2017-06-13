As the debate over travel bans continues, it's worth remembering the importance of immigrants on America's business landscape.

Some of the most iconic companies in the Fortune 500 were started by the children of immigrants. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, famously, is a child of a Syrian immigrant. Other founders with immigrant parents include Walt Disney (Canada), The Home Depot's Bernie Marcus (Russia), Amazon's Jeff Bezos (Cuba) and Henry Ford (Ireland).

And the number of notable businesses started by immigrants themselves is just as impressive. In 2010, Fortune 500 firms founded by an immigrant directly generated more than $1.7 trillion in revenues, according to Partnership for a New American Economy, a business group whose board includes Disney CEO Bob Iger, Rupert Murdoch and Michael Bloomberg.

Here's a look at some of the most well-known U.S. companies started by immigrants. Some of them may surprise you.