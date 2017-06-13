Starbucks and Lady Gaga team up to support singer's Born This Way Foundation

Global coffee giant Starbucks is to partner with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.



From today until June 19, participating stores in the U.S. and Canada will donate 25 cents from every 'Cups of Kindness' drink sold to the pop icon's foundation.

In an announcement on Monday, Starbucks said the aim of the partnership was to "spread a simple message – be kind." Money raised will help programs supporting youth wellness and empowerment.



"We're healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect," Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said in a statement. "Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection."