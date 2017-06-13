    ×

    Starbucks and Lady Gaga team up to support singer's Born This Way Foundation

    Global coffee giant Starbucks is to partner with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

    From today until June 19, participating stores in the U.S. and Canada will donate 25 cents from every 'Cups of Kindness' drink sold to the pop icon's foundation.

    In an announcement on Monday, Starbucks said the aim of the partnership was to "spread a simple message – be kind." Money raised will help programs supporting youth wellness and empowerment.

    "We're healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect," Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said in a statement. "Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection."

    Kevin Winter | Getty Images

    The Cups of Kindness collection is made up of four brightly colored iced drinks. Starbucks said it had committed a minimum of $250,000 to the Born This Way Foundation.

    "Over the years we've admired the amazing work that Lady Gaga has led through Born This Way Foundation," Holly Hinton, Starbucks' director of Music and Artist Programming, said. "We are proud to introduce the Cups of Kindness collection to raise awareness and fund the Foundation's efforts to spread kindness, support youth and make the world a better place."

    The Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 and is aimed at "creating a kinder and braver world." The Foundation says it looks to provide young people with improved mental health resources, kinder communities, and more positive environments both offline and online.

