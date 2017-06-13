VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

You and your boss have wildly different opinions about your workplace

Things to give up if you want to be a great boss   

There's new data to suggest that executives and the employees who work for them rarely see eye-to-eye about their workplaces.

Those findings come from Addison Group, a professional recruiting firm, and they illustrate that employees don't feel confident about their industry, their bosses or the future of work in the U.S. Their bosses, meanwhile, are much more optimistic.

The key takeaway: There's a communication problem between C-suite executives, lower-level managers and ordinary workers.

The survey, which included responses from over 1,000 full and part-time employees from C-suite positions to junior employees, found that "43 percent of staff level employees do not feel confident that their industry is prepared for future changes coming to the workplace." 84 percent of C-suite leaders do.

But that's not all: "86 percent of C-suite leaders and 76 percent of senior management" believe corporate America is doing well and will succeed in the coming years. Only 54 percent of their employees feel the same way.

'The Profit' star Marcus Lemonis: How a controlling boss can destroy a company   

"Across the board, staff level employees feel less confident things are heading in the right direction compared to their leadership teams," the study says. Employees also feel they haven't been "adequately trained for the future" and don't think their company is hiring the right people.

"Each year, the Workplace Survey provides actionable insights into the minds of both job seekers and employees," says Thomas Moran, the CEO of Addison Group, in a statement. "I'm particularly intrigued and excited by this year's results, which help explain how communications directly impact staff perception of the direction of their company and the industry in which they work."

These results appear to showcase one major workplace misstep: a real lack of communication between business executives and their employees. That's a red flag, according to career expert Amanda Augustine.

"Staff level employees feel less confident things are heading in the right direction compared to their leadership teams." -Addison Group survey

A bad boss rarely speaks with his or her employees effectively, Augustine tells CNBC. "Deadlines, priorities and goals constantly change, but you only uncover this news when a colleague casually mentions it in passing, instead of through your manager," she says. Or when "your boss seems annoyed that you didn't meet an expectation that you weren't aware existed."

Meanwhile, good bosses know how to discuss both long-term and short-term goals with their employees at regular intervals. The managers at the companies surveyed by Addison Group, however, don't seem to follow that approach — or at least not in a way that inspires confidence.

"As the boss, it's your responsibility to keep the goals of the department — as well as the organization — top of mind," says Augustine.

But this information could prove helpful for bosses and human resources looking to fix these issues for the future. "This data provides recruiters, hiring managers and HR professionals with the context to understand how today's employees of all levels view trust and loyalty in their company and corporate America as a whole," says Moran.

