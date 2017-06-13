You and your boss have wildly different opinions about your workplace

There's new data to suggest that executives and the employees who work for them rarely see eye-to-eye about their workplaces.

Those findings come from Addison Group, a professional recruiting firm, and they illustrate that employees don't feel confident about their industry, their bosses or the future of work in the U.S. Their bosses, meanwhile, are much more optimistic.

The key takeaway: There's a communication problem between C-suite executives, lower-level managers and ordinary workers.

The survey, which included responses from over 1,000 full and part-time employees from C-suite positions to junior employees, found that "43 percent of staff level employees do not feel confident that their industry is prepared for future changes coming to the workplace." 84 percent of C-suite leaders do.

But that's not all: "86 percent of C-suite leaders and 76 percent of senior management" believe corporate America is doing well and will succeed in the coming years. Only 54 percent of their employees feel the same way.