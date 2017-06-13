Tech stocks rebound after a 2-day drubbing that sank the market

Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces questions at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing today about his dealings with Russian officials. He's likely to be asked about Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, who testified before the panel last week. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump is considering terminating special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director who was named by the Justice Department in May to lead the Russia investigation, according to Trump friend and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy. (PBS)

A second federal appeals court blocked Trump from enforcing an executive order seeking to temporarily ban travel to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries as the Supreme Court considers whether to intervene. (WSJ)

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office. Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013. (AP)

The Trump administration has invited some of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capital firms to a meeting at the White House next week focused on emerging technologies. (Recode)

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick today presents to employees the findings of a report about the firm's alleged hostile workplace culture. Kalanick's role may change as he weighs whether to take personal leave following a recent family tragedy. (FT)

As Uber's scandal widens, a growing number of insiders want to sell shares. But buyers are hard to find. Arranging private share sales for Uber insiders has been notoriously difficult, said a San Francisco broker. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) may move into space currently occupied by Yahoo (YHOO) in a building owned by the San Francisco Chronicle. It would be Facebook's first office space in San Francisco. (CNBC)

Users can now block unwanted folks from calling their Amazon Echo. Echo to Echo calling was recently launch but there was no block feature until now for iOS. Android is coming soon. (The Verge)

Billionaire and major Tesla shareholder Ron Baron told CNBC he initially was not happy about the electric automaker's acquisition of SolarCity. But now, he sees how the pieces fit together.

Baron told CNBC stock prices are cheaper than they should be. But with lower rates and oil, the economy "is going to grow much faster than it would have otherwise."

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett travels to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, according to the underwriting agency. A similar event was held in November in Omaha, Nebraska. (Reuters)