It took more than a love of the slopes to keep this Chicago business from going downhill

It's a deceptively simple adage: Find what you love and turn it into a business. But, as the three young partners behind Windward Boardshop, Chicago's boutique snowboarding shop, found out, passion for the slopes alone doesn't necessarily translate into solid business acumen.

With sales up at the 35-year-old business, Windward's owners Chris Currier, Tony Anasenes and Jess Bell made an ill-advised decision: They opened a second location in an upscale neighborhood outside of the city. Without doing the proper market research or consulting Jess, who would go on to manage the new store, Chris and Tony made the hasty decision to take on an expensive rent in a massive storefront with no proven foot traffic. The two partners thought this move would drive up sales even further and rake in profit from an affluent demographic, but it actually ended up creating a massive money pit that threatened to swallow Windward whole.

What made matters worse for the once promising company was the distance and resulting breakdown in communication this new location had forged between the partners. With Chris and Tony operating somewhat independently out of Chicago, Jess became increasingly isolated from Windward's day-to-day decisions. Suffice to say, morale amongst the three partners had swung to a low.