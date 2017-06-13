VISIT CNBC.COM

It took more than a love of the slopes to keep this Chicago business from going downhill

A decades-old Chicago snowboarding shop gets a modern makeover from 'The Profit'   

It's a deceptively simple adage: Find what you love and turn it into a business. But, as the three young partners behind Windward Boardshop, Chicago's boutique snowboarding shop, found out, passion for the slopes alone doesn't necessarily translate into solid business acumen.

With sales up at the 35-year-old business, Windward's owners Chris Currier, Tony Anasenes and Jess Bell made an ill-advised decision: They opened a second location in an upscale neighborhood outside of the city. Without doing the proper market research or consulting Jess, who would go on to manage the new store, Chris and Tony made the hasty decision to take on an expensive rent in a massive storefront with no proven foot traffic. The two partners thought this move would drive up sales even further and rake in profit from an affluent demographic, but it actually ended up creating a massive money pit that threatened to swallow Windward whole.

What made matters worse for the once promising company was the distance and resulting breakdown in communication this new location had forged between the partners. With Chris and Tony operating somewhat independently out of Chicago, Jess became increasingly isolated from Windward's day-to-day decisions. Suffice to say, morale amongst the three partners had swung to a low.

When The Profit's Marcus Lemonis arrived on the scene, he had to find a way to stop Windward from hemorrhaging funds. Though sales were up at its main shop in the city, the business was being weighed down by excess inventory. As Marcus noticed fairly quickly, Windward's product offerings were scattershot. The company not only failed to properly cater to women with its swimwear -- a big seller and revenue driver -- but it also carried high-cost products that offered very little profit, like the stand-up paddleboards.

To help Windward course correct from its self-inflicted tailspin, Marcus issued swift commands to the team: focus on products with high margins, liquidate excess inventory and shutter the Highland Park location. He also sweetened the deal by dangling an additional $100,000 investment if they could manage to sell off $200,000 in inventory; a goal Jess easily exceeded.

And to remedy the financial drain the Highland Park location had taken on the company, Marcus did something only someone of his caliber could: He bought the building, effectively freeing the three partners from their damaging lease commitment.

With the Highland Park money pit closed, Marcus then made a radical two-part change to the storied Chicago boutique -- its name and its mission. Seeking to reinvigorate the brand, generate buzz and attract new customers, Marcus first brainstormed with the Windward crew to find a name that would help retain some of the store's legacy while simultaneously breaking it from the past. The result? W82, a hip-sounding brand name that reflects the company's founding year of 1982.

The second piece of Marcus' plan was to liberate W82 from its narrow snowboarding and skateboarding focus. After revamping the look and layout of the sole Chicago storefront, he doubled down on W82's core customer by setting up two dedicated and spacious snowboarding and skateboarding departments. He even brought in graffiti artists to decorate the walls. But Marcus also pushed the company a bit outside its comfort zone by opening up spaces for footwear, electronics (so customers could make impulse buys for things like drones) and a fully fleshed out swimwear department.

Since W82's Marcus Lemonis-makeover, staff says the day-to-day of the business is mostly unchanged; it's behind the scenes where Marcus has really made an impact. With his oversight, staffers have been placed in positions that take advantage of their specific expertise and skill sets. Case in point: Jess, who'd been pigeonholed as a store manager, now acts as buyer for W82, a position Chris had previously held.

As for the future, the team says it's looking to leverage Marcus' diverse brand portfolio for some unique in-store marketing experiences. They also plan to start focusing heavily on promoting online sales, a sector Tony believes could deliver high growth for the revitalized Chicago boutique.

With Marcus on board, it's safe to say, the W82 of today will remain a Chicago mainstay.

