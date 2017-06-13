8 things to give up if you want to buy your first home

Tim Gurner, a 35-year-old real estate mogul in Melbourne, sparked debate last month when he suggested that young adults would be more likely to be able to buy a home if they gave up avocado toast.

In truth, you'd have to give up a lot more than that one tasty indulgence. If, for example, you live in New York City and sacrifice one weekly avocado toast, you could afford a down payment in March of the year 2410.

To help you make more headway towards saving enough to put a down payment on your first home, here are eight things to give up, in addition to brunch.