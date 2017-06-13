"When the U.S. economy does well, it's pretty much impossible to unseat or even damage the President of the United States politically."

Guess what? Despite repeated attempts to pour cold water on President Trump's boasting, it seems to be working. Love, hate, or ignore President Trump, the Gallup Poll continues to show a general trend of growing economic confidence since Election Day. And as long as the economy and stock markets remain at least stable, history tells us President Trump can ride this optimistic/talk up the economy horse a very long way.

Here's a little historical tip: When the U.S. economy does well, it's pretty much impossible to unseat or even damage the President of the United States politically.

Republicans learned that the hard way during the Bill Clinton impeachment drama. They may have succeeded in impeaching him, but failed to remove him from office. And President Clinton enjoyed his highest overall approval ratings during the impeachment period of 1998-99. Not coincidentally, that period also saw strong economic growth and unemployment numbers hitting 25-year lows. By contrast, when President Richard Nixon was forced from office in 1974, the economy was at a low ebb with unemployment and inflation spiking simultaneously.

With the exception of extreme cases mostly concerning all-out war, American voters usually remain laser-focused on the economy. And when the economy is doing well, the sitting president gets an enormous amount of leeway and vice versa.

That fact came shining through in an enlightening-if-unscientific new NBC News report. Several voices in key swing counties in the swing state of Iowa are documented in the article, almost all of whom make it clear their economic concerns far outweigh a general diminishing lack of interest in the Russia collusion story.

By contrast, it's hard not to notice that the Democrats who lost the 2016 presidential election and lost control of the Senate in 2014 are barely talking at all about jobs or the economy anymore. That leaves President Trump as the only major political figure praising and cajoling the economy. This is a fabulously lucky break for the White House.

President Trump's approval ratings may never soar to the 60 percent level and he may never become very personally likable for a majority of American voters. But if he remains the most effective or at least only relevant cheerleader for an improving economy, he'll be essentially bulletproof.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.