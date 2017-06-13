Dow climbs 70 points to record high as tech recovers from 2-day slide

U.S. equities traded higher on Tuesday as large-cap technology stocks tried to come back from their biggest two-day decline since December.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 70 points to hit a record high, with Goldman Sachs and Apple contributing the most gains.

The S&P 500 gained about a third of a percent, with information technology climbing 1.1 percent to lead advancers.

Shares of Apple, Nvdia, Google-Parent Alphabet and Tesla, pushing the Nasdaq composite higher. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) also rose more than 1 percent Tuesday.

Technology stocks have easily outperformed this year, with the S&P information technology sector advancing 17.6 percent. By comparison, health care — the second-best performer in the S&P — had risen 12.1 for 2017 entering Tuesday's session.

The Nasdaq completed a 2.31 percent two-day pullback on Monday as valuation concerns around the sector escalated.

A survey of fund managers released Tuesday by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed the Nasdaq at the top of the most-crowded trade list. The survey also showed that 84 percent of fund managers believe the U.S. is the most overvalued equity market.

Still, it's "important to note that the last two days have shown little to no real signs of weakness with pullback attempts in S&P, DJIA holding and rallying back to unchanged," said Mark Newton, managing partner at Newton Advisors, in a note.

"The Tech selloff looks nearly complete in the short run with XLK ... down to weekly support near trendlines from last November," he said.