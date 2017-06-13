US Treasurys lower as investors look to Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The central bank is due to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, though a 0.25 percent hike is widely anticipated.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2197 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8771 percent.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the auction of $35 billion 4-week bills and $12 billion 30-year bonds.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.49 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.41 percent, while U.S. crude was around $46.27 a barrel, up by the same measure percent.