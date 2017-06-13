Wall Street set for a lower open as tech stocks continue to weigh

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as technology stocks looked set to weigh heavy on Wall Street for the third day running. The Nasdaq posted its biggest two-day slide since December on Monday, as investors grew concerned that FANG stocks – Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google – which have propped up the sector, could be losing momentum.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small business optimism index at 6am E.T. The Fed will also begin the first of its two-day meeting, with its interest rate decision due out tomorrow, and the latest Producer Price Indices will be released.

On the earnings front, global publishing house John Wiley is scheduled to report before the bell. H&R Block will report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday morning as the U.K. Conservative party looks on track to form a parliamentary majority, bringing greater certainty to the country after an inconclusive general election last week. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.46 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.05 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.49 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.41 percent, while U.S. crude was around $46.27 a barrel, up by the same measure percent.