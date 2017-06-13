    ×

    Watch Attorney General Sessions testify on Trump, Russia and Comey

    The high-stakes, public testimony on Russia and the Trump administration continues Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    Sessions — an early Donald Trump supporter and campaign advisor — will likely face a string of questions related to the investigation into links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin and the president's abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey last month.

    How Jeff Sessions fits into the Russia investigation and the firing of James Comey

