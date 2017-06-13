Watch Attorney General Sessions testify on Trump, Russia and Comey

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The high-stakes, public testimony on Russia and the Trump administration continues Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sessions — an early Donald Trump supporter and campaign advisor — will likely face a string of questions related to the investigation into links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin and the president's abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey last month.

