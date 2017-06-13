“Fast Money” final trades: GE, AMD, and more 15 Hours Ago | 00:40

The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Micron (MU).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of General Electric (GE).

Dan Nathan is a seller of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

