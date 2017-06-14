6 novels that changed how Elon Musk and other billionaires see the world

Reading the encyclopedia and textbooks on physics and rocket propulsion helped Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk develop the skills he'd use to build multiple industry-transforming companies.

But it wasn't just technical reading that shaped him. It was reading fiction that encouraged Musk's desire to impact the world.

Musk isn't the only visionary to say fiction helped him find himself. Billionaire Mark Cuban says a novel helped him define his work ethic. According to a biography on Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the tech leader learns more from novels than any other type of book.

Besides providing a great mental escape and having stress-reducing effects, reading literary fiction helps your brain in a few specific ways.

People who read literary fiction show higher levels of empathy and emotional intelligence, according to multiple studies. These social skills can make you a better communicator as well as a better team-player, personal traits many employers are looking for right now. Reading fiction also boosts your vocabulary, reasoning skills and language comprehension.

If you're interested in picking up a novel, either for fun or to exercise your brain, consider one of these six that shaped some of business's biggest names: