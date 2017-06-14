Advice from a quadruple amputee who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro

At just 31, Kyle Maynard has already accomplished way more than most people ever will. Even Oprah Winfrey has praised Maynard, calling him "one of the most inspiring young men you will ever hear about."

Born with a condition called congenital amputation, Maynard is an ESPY-award winning mixed martial arts athlete in jiu-jitsu, the first amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro without the help of a prosthesis, a wrestling champion and the author of a New York Times-bestselling book called "No Excuses: The True Story of a Congenital Amputee Who Became a Champion in Wrestling and in Life."

He has appeared in a groundbreaking Nike commercial and has been the subject of a documentary. Plus, he travels the country helping Fortune 500 executives and serving as a motivational speaker for soldiers and at college campuses.

CNBC spoke with Maynard via phone from the Hightower Apex Conference in San Francisco, California. Here's his best advice about personal achievement, work-life balance and setting goals.