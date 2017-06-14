Alex Rodriguez got Warren Buffett to become his mentor by cold-calling him

When he needs advice, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez turns to people such as fellow MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. and legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, finding mentors you can trust is a crucial ingredient in the recipe for a successful career.

But how did a professional athlete like Rodriguez get an in with the biggest name in business? He cold-called him.

When Rodriguez signed with the Texas Rangers in 2000 for a record-breaking $252 million, the team needed the last, most expensive part of his contract to be insured in order to close the deal, A-Rod said at eMERGE technology conference in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday. Unbeknownst to Rodriguez at the time, Buffett, a longtime sports fan and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns insurance companies, stepped up.