Alex Rodriguez shares his best advice for young entrepreneurs

After two decades as a professional athlete, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez is making a name for himself in the business world.

As the CEO of A-Rod Corporation, a holding company for his various investments, which include real estate, property construction and fitness, Rodriguez grew a small real estate company into a huge entity that manages more than 15,000 apartment units in 12 states.

A-Rod will also become the first Hispanic shark on ABC's "Shark Tank" during the show's forthcoming fall season.

When asked what advice he'd give to anyone starting up a new business — "Shark Tank" hopefuls in particular — at the the eMerge Americas conference in Miami, Fla. on Tuesday, Rodriguez kept it simple: Take your time.

"My advice would be: Slow and steady wins the race," he says.