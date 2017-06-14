You won't need to plug in the upcoming iPhone to charge it, Apple partner says

Apple's upcoming iPhones won't require any cables to charge, according to the president of a company that assembles iPhones.

Wistron president and CEO Robert Hwang revealed the details during a recent shareholder meeting, according to Nikkei.

"Assembly process for the previous generations have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," Hwang said, according to Nikkei, referring to the new iPhones.

Wireless charging has been rumored for Apple's new iPhones. There are currently two standards, including Qi and PMA, which allow users to drop smartphones such as the Galaxy S8 on a pad to charge the phone. Most modern devices include support for both standards, although it's unclear if Apple will also.

Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are both water-resistant but not waterproof, which means they can be used in the rain and may survive accidental drops into the water, but aren't built to withstand prolonged periods of exposure. It's likely Hwang meant that the phones will continue to be water-resistant, although it's unclear why that would require his company to alter its assembly process.

An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.