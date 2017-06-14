CEO of 'bed in a box' start-up Casper on going from zero to a $500 million+ company in 4 years

Less than four years ago, direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper didn't even exist. In the summer of 2013, would-be cofounders Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Neil Parikh, Luke Sherwin and Gabriel Flateman were just five guys randomly assigned to sit together at a start-up accelerator in New York City.

Now, Casper just may be on its way to unicorn status. In its latest fundraise in May, the company reportedly received $75 million from retail giant Target, in a round expected to reach $100 million. Though the terms were undisclosed, the money pushes the company beyond the $500 million valuation it received with its $55 million series B raise in 2015.

Recently, Krim talked to podcast Connections by Exact about memorable moments along the way.