Cramer's lightning round: Buy this stock for the leadership

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Berkshire Hathaway: "I think we just buy the stock because Warren Buffett's a good manager and the assets are really great. Berkshire Hathaway is right, and I think he's doing a great job."

Groupon: "Look, I said it was a good time at [$3.50], it's $3.15. Maybe I'm not the call, but I believe, just like you do, everything you just said [about management focusing on growth in the 15 highest-performing countries and acquiring LivingSocial, which eliminates competition]."

Coupa Software: "You know, I think Coupa's a good software company. I'm not crazy about it. I'd rather own Salesforce.com down here."

Target: "I think that Target is OK. I do prefer TJX, which has come down a lot and to me is a buy, buy, buy!"

