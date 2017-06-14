European markets seen mixed ahead of Fed decision

European markets are set to open mixed on Wednesday as investors cautiously await the latest monetary decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen 1 point lower at 7,497; the French CAC is set to open 18 points higher at 7,277 and the German DAX is expected to start up by 35 points at 12,798.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates but more importantly they will be watching out for comments on the central bank's future path. The decision is due at 7 p.m. London time.

Meanwhile, politics continue to be the focus. In the U.S., Attorney General Jeff Sessions said it was a "detestable lie" the idea he conspired with Russian authorities to interfere in the outcome of the presidential election. Also, more than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump accusing him of receiving funds from foreign governments through his firms and thus of violating the constitution.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Theresa May that the U.K. is more than welcome to remain in the EU if it changes its mind. The new U.K. government seems to be taking a less harsh approach to Brexit since the General Election.

In the corporate world, the chief of the German anti-trust commission rejected the government's plans to rescue AirBerlin.

Looking at the calendar, Bundesbank President Jens Weidman is due to speak at an event at 9 a.m. London time. Meanwhile, the latest employment figures in the euro area and the IEA oil market report are due at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. London time respectively.