It looks like the new iPhone will be able to recognize your face and unlock when you look at it

There's new evidence suggesting at least one of Apple's upcoming iPhones may be able to detect a user's face and eyes.

According to Nikkei, Largan Precision CEO Adam Lin said his company is ready to begin shipping new 3D modules that are capable of recognizing a user's face and irides.

Samsung already offers this in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, allowing a user to bypass the lock screen, and Microsoft has rolled out similar functions in Windows 10. It makes sense that Apple is at least exploring this area.

Yuanta Investment Consulting analyst Jeff Pu told Nikkei that he believes Apple will use Largan's sensors, though the company hasn't yet confirmed any efforts to add these functions to future iPhones. It's been widely reported that Apple is working to add face detection, however, and Largan is a big Apple supplier.

KGI securities Ming Chi Kuo said last month, for example, that he expects the iPhone 8 will be delayed due to issues with 3-D sensors. Likewise, Drexel Hamilton Brian White said 3D-sensing technologies may delay the iPhone 8 by several weeks. If delayed, the IPhone 8 may launch in October or November instead of in September. Other analysts, such as Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, have said there's no indication the iPhone 8 is delayed.

Nikkei warned that Apple might not roll out the feature if the quality isn't up to its standards.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.