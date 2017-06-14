GM's Mary Barra: This is what to study if you want a high-paying job in the future

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been working to overhaul the company, which employs more than 200,000 people, since taking the helm in 2014.

In engineering changes to the company's culture and revamping its approach to technology, she developed some strong opinions on what will power the GM's success in the future. A key takeaway? Software engineering and math skills are only going to become more valuable.

In an interview with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Barra says coding is a skill that will continue to be in-demand to employers.

She calls coding a "core skill," and says that it will be "necessary in every industry."