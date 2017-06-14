Houses cancels events, including a hearing on a bill making it easier to buy gun silencers

The shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning has led the House to delay or cancel scheduled business for the day.

That includes canceling a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on a bill that would make it easier for people to buy gun silencers.

The so-called SHARE Act is broad and contains a variety of hunting, conservation and "recreational shooting" measures. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., included the silencer provision in the bill, a draft of which was to be discussed by a subcommittee on Wednesday.

Duncan was at the baseball practice Wednesday but departed just before the shooting, which wounded five, including Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and two U.S. Capitol Police Officers.

The House canceled all votes for Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Hearings or bill markups in the House Judiciary Committee, Financial Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee were also delayed.