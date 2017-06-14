Investors looking to add to the Dow's record high ahead of Fed decision

A massive fire raged through the night at a high-rise apartment complex in central London, killing at least six people and injuring at least 50 more as some residents were trapped inside the towering inferno. (CNBC)

David Bonderman, partner at private equity firm TPG, has resigned from Uber's board after making a sexist remark at a staff meeting on recommendations from the Holder report about changing the rail-hailing firm's hostile workplace culture. (CNBC)



* Uber should ban booze, drugs during 'core work hours' (CNBC)

* Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to take an indefinite leave (WSJ)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully denied collusion with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 election and contended he has maintained a safe distance from the inquiry into Moscow's interference. (CNBC)



* Sessions confirms part of Comey's story (CNBC)

* Sen. Ron Wyden and Sessions clash at hearing (CNBC)

* Sessions: I recused himself due to this regulation (CNBC)

Trump has "no intention" of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who's overseeing the Russian investigation, said a White House spokeswoman. But Sarah Sanders maintained the president does have the right to do so. (CNBC)

Nearly 200 Democratic lawmakers sued President Trump in federal court, saying he's accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional approval. (Reuters)

Congressional sources said President Trump has told Republican senators the House health-care bill is "mean" and the Senate version should be "more generous." (AP)



* New government analysis: Fewer uninsured than CBO says (CNBC)

* Big drops seen in number of kids without health insurance (CNBC)

The White House is set to launch a search for the next Fed chair, with top Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn managing the effort. Some market strategists see Cohn as a candidate himself to replace Yellen. (WSJ)

Anbang, one of China's most aggressive buyers of overseas assets including New York City's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel, said its chairman was no longer able to fulfill his duties. (Reuters)