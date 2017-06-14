Meet the 12 Americans training to be NASA's newest astronauts

Compared to NASA's astronaut corps, getting into Harvard is a walk in the park.

A mere 12 people were accepted from a pool of more than 18,353 applicants to this year's astronaut training program, making NASA's acceptance rate, effectively, 0.00066 percent, or less than 1 out of 1,500. For comparison, the most difficult university to get into, Stanford, has an admittance rate of 4.65 percent, followed by Harvard at 5.2 percent.

The seven men and five women will begin a two-year training at Johnson Air Space Center in Houston in August, where they'll study spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills and team building and learn Russian.

After that, they will be assigned to work on the International Space Station, explore deep space through missions on NASA's Orion spacecraft, or work on one of two American-made commercial crew spacecraft currently being developed – Boeing's CST-100 Starliner or the SpaceX Crew Dragon.