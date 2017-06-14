    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen
    Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen

    -Stock futures are up after Tuesday's rebound rally. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate hike today. We get CPI inflation numbers, retail sales, and business inventory reports this morning.

    -Mortgage applications rose 2.8 percent last week, all because of refinancing. New home mortgage purchase applications actually fell.

    -JPMorgan estimates that just 10 percent of stock picking is still done fully by humans and not computers.

