GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

A gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, hitting a congressman and wounding others, according to multiple reports.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot and is in stable condition, according to NBC News. Two U.S. Capitol Police office officers were shot, according to NBC.

"Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre," eyewitness Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said of the Capitol Police.

Several congressmen and at least two senators were present, Paul told MSNBC. They were practicing for a bipartisan baseball charity baseball game set to take place on Thursday at Nationals Park.

The suspect is in custody and no longer a threat, according to Alexandria police.

Paul and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., described the weapon used by the shooter as a rifle. Paul said he heard a first, "isolated" shot followed by a "rapid succession" of 5 to 10 shots.

Paul told MSNBC that he saw Scalise pull himself through the dirt into the outfield after he was shot.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

