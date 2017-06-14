Rep. Brad Wenstrup: We can't fix every problem America has with gunfire

Rep. Brad Wenstrup told CNBC after Wednesday morning's shooting that "it's a shame" that people need security at a baseball practice.

The Ohio congressman appeared on "Squawk on the Street," shortly after the shooting. He said he was just getting in the batting cages before he heard shots.

"Turns out there was a shooter beyond the dugout ... and started firing shots," Wenstrup said. "I saw everyone out on the field starting to get down. [House Majority Whip] Steve Scalise was around second base and was on the ground trying to get off."

Scalise was shot but reported to be in stable condition.

The shooter was moving and went from one end of the dugout to the other, Wenstrup said. The congressman eventually went from laying on the ground to taking cover behind a building.

America has "got to calm down," Wenstrup said. "America needs to realize that we get to live in the greatest country in the world."

We can't "amend" every problem the U.S. has with gunfire, he said.

