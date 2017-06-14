Rep. Rooney: I left 4 minutes before shooting but didn't see anything suspicious

Rep. Tom Rooney told CNBC he's "pretty emotional" about Wednesday morning's shooting at a congressional baseball practice because he left just before the gunfire erupted.

The Florida Republican said on "Squawk on the Street" that he normally would have stayed until the end of practice in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, but had to leave early to take his kid to school.

"I can't believe I left four minutes before this happened," Rooney said. He said he didn't see anything suspicious. Rooney said he plays first base, right next to second baseman House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise who was shot but was in stable condition.

The Wednesday morning practice was the last before a charity baseball event scheduled for Thursday.

Mostly House representatives and some senators, Republicans versus Democrats, play each other.

