Alleged shooter identified as James T. Hodgkinson: NBC News

The man who allegedly opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Hodgkinson is a 66-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois, NBC News reported, citing federal law enforcement officials. He is currently in police custody.

The shooting took place as a GOP congressional baseball team was practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, ahead of a charity game between Republicans and Democrats scheduled for Thursday.

Police say it is too early to determine a motive in the shooting.

The shooter wounded multiple people early Wednesday, including Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip, and a staff member from the office of Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

Scalise is currently undergoing surgery.

Rep. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., who were both at the baseball field, described the weapon used by the shooter as a rifle. Paul said he heard a first, "isolated" shot followed by a "rapid succession" of five to 10 shots.

Capitol Police and Alexandria police officers who responded to the scene exchanged fire with the shooter, according to Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report