In rare feud, Singapore PM Lee under attack by his siblings

"Since the passing of LKY, we have felt threatened by Hsien Loong's misuse of his position and influence over the Singapore government and its agencies to drive his personal agenda," Wei Ling and Hsien Yang said.

Wei Ling has long been a vocal critic of PM Lee — last year, she denounced him for using LKY's one-year death anniversary as a political tool in a series of Facebook posts — but Hsien Yang, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, has steered clear of public family spats until now.

In their statement, widely carried on social media and in the Straits Times, the siblings expressed fear that state organs would be used against them. Hsien Yang said he was leaving Singapore, citing the PM as the sole reason for his departure.

"If Hsien Loong is prepared to act thus against us, both contributing members of Singapore's establishment, to advance his personal agenda, we worry for Singapore."

Instead of demolishing LKY's house as the former leader desired, the PM has sought to make the residence his personal home — a move that would enhance his political capital, the siblings continued.

The PM and his wife Ho Ching — CEO of Temasek Holdings, Singapore's $196 billion sovereign wealth fund — also harbored political ambitions for their son Li Hongyi, the statement said.