Tax cuts and deregulation success will make or break US economy, says EY chairman

President Trump's ability to quickly push through business deregulation and tax cuts will determine the fate of the U.S. economy, according to a member of the president's economic advisory panel.

"What's really going to make or break the US economy is whether these things get done or not in the coming couple of months or so," Mark Weinberger, global chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of EY told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.

Weinberger sits in on the President's business round table discussion which brings together more than 200 of the largest businesses in the U.S. along with some of the biggest international companies and the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta to discuss policy proposals with the U.S. administration.