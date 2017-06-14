The one science-backed way to improve your career, health and happiness

We've all seen advertisements for 'miracle cures' before: pop-up windows or magazine inserts that claim "Cure found! This man has discovered the secret to a longer life," or "This one weird trick can earn you $100,000!" More often than not, those ads are peddling dubious herbal supplements or a self-help program. Given this, it's understandable that we as a society are skeptical of anything that seems too good to be true.

But in the world of psychology, one practice is turning cynics into believers with its amazing results: mindfulness. While it's not exactly a quick, easy fix for every problem in your life, it has proven effective in a wide range of contexts, from treating depression to losing weight to improving sleep and much, much more.

So what exactly is this wonder practice?

"Mindfulness is awareness that comes from paying very close attention to what we are experiencing in the present moment, both internally and out in the world. It means being aware of what we are doing, while we are doing it, and also what is going on mentally and emotionally," says Clinical Psychologist and Certified Success Coach Dr. Sam Von Reiche. "When we are in a mindful state, we are compassionate observers of what goes on within and around us. We notice without [applying] labels and judgments. People tend to experience various kinds of fear based on compulsive thinking about the past and projections about the future. Being in the moment liberates people from these fears and allows them to live life more authentically, creatively, and productively."

When practiced with regularity, mindfulness can (literally) reshape your brain so that you have more activity in areas associated with decision-making, focus, and memory, among others — and that can directly translate to gains in your career, both short-term and long-term.